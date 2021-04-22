Ingersoll Rand (IR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of IR opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.70 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $51.61.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.