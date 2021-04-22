Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.89

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.89 and last traded at $51.89, with a volume of 20064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of -137.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

