Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to announce $293.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.50 million to $294.50 million. Ingevity reported sales of $288.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ingevity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $71.19 on Thursday. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $79.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

