Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Down to $19.52

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.52, but opened at $18.91. Inhibrx shares last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 1,585 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $323,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 409.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after buying an additional 397,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $3,270,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $1,754,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $1,620,000. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $1,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.