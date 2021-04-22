Ink (INK) Market Capitalization Hits $1.30 Million

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, Ink has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $4,720.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00063000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.77 or 0.00284261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003997 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00026998 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $490.44 or 0.00956405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.21 or 0.00669289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,456.71 or 1.00345124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.