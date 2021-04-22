Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.37. Innovative Food shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 148,622 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.

About Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH)

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides perishables, specialty food products, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States and internationally. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

