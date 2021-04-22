InsaneCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $288,746.89 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $288,746.89 and $12.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.56 or 0.00543709 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005736 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00028095 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1,600.42 or 0.03090468 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,351,469 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.