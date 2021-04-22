Insider Buying: Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Insider Acquires 89,555 Shares of Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) insider John Schlederer bought 89,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,762.05 ($19,830.04).

John Schlederer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, John Schlederer purchased 17,911 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,194.19 ($3,710.14).

On Wednesday, April 7th, John Schlederer bought 32,946 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,389.61 ($6,706.86).

On Monday, March 8th, John Schlederer bought 259,588 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,607.94 ($50,434.24).

On Wednesday, February 24th, John Schlederer acquired 7,717 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,392.27 ($1,708.76).

On Monday, February 15th, John Schlederer acquired 392,283 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$116,508.05 ($83,220.04).

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.87.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Academies Australasia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Academies Australasia Group Company Profile

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company primarily offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor and master degree courses. It operates 18 licensed colleges offering approximately 150 qualifications.

