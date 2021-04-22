Insider Buying: Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (LON:FJV) Insider Acquires 11,489 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (LON:FJV) insider David Graham purchased 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £26,424.70 ($34,524.04).

Shares of Fidelity Japan Trust stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 229 ($2.99). The company had a trading volume of 153,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,589. The firm has a market capitalization of £298.44 million and a P/E ratio of 6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 241.16 ($3.15). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 225.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.96.

Fidelity Japan Trust Company Profile

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is an investment company. The Company operates through investment business segment. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of securities primarily of small and medium sized Japanese companies listed or traded on Japanese stock markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.