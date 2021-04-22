Insider Buying: HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Buys 92,099 Shares of Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer bought 92,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $324,188.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,789.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HCHC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.71. 226,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,821. The company has a market cap of $284.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get HC2 alerts:

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $251.80 million during the quarter. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCHC. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 487.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HC2 during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HC2 during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HC2 during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.