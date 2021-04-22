Insider Buying: Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) Insider Buys 800,000 Shares of Stock

Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) insider Charles (Bill) Guy purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$216,000.00 ($154,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

