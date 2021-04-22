Insider Buying: Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) Insider Buys 800,000 Shares of Stock

Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) insider Charles (Bill) Guy purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$216,000.00 ($154,285.71).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.
Theta Gold Mines Company Profile
