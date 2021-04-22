Insider Buying: XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Insider Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) insider Vance Stazzonelli acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($7,500.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
About XRF Scientific
Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for XRF Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XRF Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.