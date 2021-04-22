Insider Buying: XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Insider Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) insider Vance Stazzonelli acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($7,500.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About XRF Scientific

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

