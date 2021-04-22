Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Sells 2,167 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total value of $623,597.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, February 11th, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $290.16. 1,294,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,760. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $172.14 and a twelve month high of $293.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

