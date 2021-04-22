Insider Selling: Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) CEO Sells 238,037 Shares of Stock

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,583,714.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AA stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,266,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,180. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alcoa by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alcoa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,987,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,104,000 after acquiring an additional 173,499 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after acquiring an additional 795,849 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,893,000.

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

