Insider Selling: Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) Insider Sells 93,000 Shares of Stock

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) insider Peter Butterfield sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total value of £88,350 ($115,429.84).

Shares of LON:APH remained flat at $GBX 95.50 ($1.25) during trading on Thursday. 651,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 82.39. Alliance Pharma plc has a twelve month low of GBX 68.08 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 96 ($1.25). The stock has a market cap of £509.98 million and a PE ratio of 63.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 1.07 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Alliance Pharma’s previous dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Alliance Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36%.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and other medical products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

