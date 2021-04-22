Insider Selling: AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Sells 12,784 Shares of Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,776,084.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ABC traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $121.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

