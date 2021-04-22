Insider Selling: Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Insider Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $364,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMTI stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.28. The company had a trading volume of 204,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,310. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $78.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Molecular Transport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

