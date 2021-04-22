Insider Selling: Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $789,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AGX traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.77. 81,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,440. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.10 million, a P/E ratio of 112.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Argan had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGX. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Argan in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Argan by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Argan in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Argan during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

