Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 83 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ANET traded down $3.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $312.83. 419,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,387. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.05. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $648.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

