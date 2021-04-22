Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 83 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
ANET traded down $3.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $312.83. 419,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,387. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.05. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $648.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
