Insider Selling: Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Major Shareholder Sells 238,921 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 238,921 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $12,156,300.48. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:BSY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.40. 1,084,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,493. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BSY. Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

