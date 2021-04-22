Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Sells 530 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eddy W. Hartenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total value of $248,835.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60.

AVGO stock traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $455.11. 2,705,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.75 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 414.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 10.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $978,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 526,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,014,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

