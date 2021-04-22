Insider Selling: Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Sells 6,134 Shares of Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $294,677.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Geoff Pardo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Geoff Pardo sold 85,074 shares of Eargo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $4,119,283.08.

On Thursday, April 15th, Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of Eargo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $903,187.50.

Shares of Eargo stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16. Eargo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eargo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,347,000.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

