Insider Selling: Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Major Shareholder Sells 7,666 Shares of Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 267 shares of Eargo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $12,802.65.

NASDAQ:EAR traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 456,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.16. Eargo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,737,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth $264,000.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

