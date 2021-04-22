Insider Selling: GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) Major Shareholder Sells 67,719 Shares of Stock

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $688,025.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 69 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $703.11.

On Monday, April 12th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $1,018.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 391 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $3,980.38.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 801 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $8,154.18.

On Thursday, April 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $101,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 200 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $2,036.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $101,500.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 380 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $3,872.20.

On Thursday, March 18th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 192 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $1,954.56.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,700 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $110,317.00.

Shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.19. 94,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,149. GreenVision Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 430,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 36,743 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in GreenVision Acquisition by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 91,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GreenVision Acquisition by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 942,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 415,986 shares in the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenVision Acquisition Company Profile

As of April 1, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Helbiz, Inc.

