Insider Selling: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Sells 56,358 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 56,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $8,552,890.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,906,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,338,938.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 50,932 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $7,791,068.04.

On Friday, April 16th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 51,123 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total transaction of $8,094,815.82.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,982 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $9,546,122.28.

On Monday, April 12th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $11,263,581.99.

On Friday, April 9th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,996 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $9,567,832.56.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23.

On Monday, January 25th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 58,811 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $9,248,617.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.71. 499,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,384. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.98. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.41 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The company had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

