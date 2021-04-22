Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells 8,972 Shares of Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $170,198.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,056 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $194,080.80.

On Friday, April 16th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,847 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $116,121.42.

On Monday, April 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $433,600.56.

On Friday, April 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00.

Shares of HARP traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 213,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,082. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $664.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HARP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.