Insider Selling: HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Sells 491 Shares of Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HEI traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.58. 493,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,110. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $141.31.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in HEICO by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 36,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after acquiring an additional 50,946 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

