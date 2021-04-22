Insider Selling: Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Insider Sells 380,170 Shares of Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) insider John Christopher Morgan sold 380,170 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($26.78), for a total value of £7,793,485 ($10,182,238.05).

John Christopher Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, John Christopher Morgan sold 7,539 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,872 ($24.46), for a total value of £141,130.08 ($184,387.35).

On Monday, March 8th, John Christopher Morgan sold 13,321 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.52), for a total value of £239,778 ($313,271.49).

MGNS traded up GBX 177 ($2.31) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,045 ($26.72). 1,998,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,794.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,505.76. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 990.01 ($12.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,240 ($29.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £948.02 million and a PE ratio of 22.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.21%.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

