Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director Sells 5,322 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total transaction of C$613,587.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$677,114.03.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

On Friday, March 19th, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$619,429.71.

On Monday, February 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55.

On Friday, January 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total transaction of C$569,775.98.

RY traded down C$0.19 on Thursday, reaching C$115.85. 4,374,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,821,747. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$80.72 and a twelve month high of C$118.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$115.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$106.68. The company has a market cap of C$165.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1899996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RY shares. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$118.12.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.