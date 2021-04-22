Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $231,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $147,327.84.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $253,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 6,276 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $430,157.04.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,619 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $169,920.72.

SPT stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.64. The company had a trading volume of 319,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,959. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 819,431 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4,773.3% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 761,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.