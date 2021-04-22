Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $231,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $147,327.84.
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $253,200.00.
- On Tuesday, March 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 6,276 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $430,157.04.
- On Wednesday, February 3rd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,619 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $169,920.72.
SPT stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.64. The company had a trading volume of 319,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,959. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $82.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 819,431 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4,773.3% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 761,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
