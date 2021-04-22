Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Sells 33,360 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,439,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,260.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $1,485,765.32.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,360,294.08.

On Friday, March 19th, Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $7,253,307.54.

Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,630. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.02 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

