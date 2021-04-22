Insider Selling: Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Director Sells 2,512 Shares of Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $198,824.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,289,145.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chris Killingstad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Chris Killingstad sold 5,023 shares of Tennant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $406,511.39.

On Monday, March 8th, Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of Tennant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $304,720.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Chris Killingstad sold 3,297 shares of Tennant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $230,790.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of Tennant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,675.00.

Shares of Tennant stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $80.23. 52,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,443. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. Tennant has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $83.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Tennant in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tennant during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Tennant during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Tennant by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tennant during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

