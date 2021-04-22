Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $144,315.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $149,692.50.

On Friday, February 5th, Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $127,125.00.

TWTR stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,457,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,784,148. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.02 and a 200 day moving average of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after buying an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 151,816 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Twitter by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $122,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,460 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

