Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total value of $1,264,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,379,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $2,444,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $1,202,640.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total value of $1,211,040.00.

Shares of VRSN traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.37. 652,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,434. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.32. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. ADE LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

