Insider Selling: Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Sells $1,979,919.18 in Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.07. 1,464,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,450. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.