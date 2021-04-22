Insight Folios Inc Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,739 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 319,809 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 204,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 150,982 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.14 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

