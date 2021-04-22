Insight Protocol (INX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 56.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $836,825.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00070883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00020124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.48 or 0.00719324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00094317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,142.18 or 0.07935383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00049306 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

