Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Position Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Insperity worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSP. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $1,790,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $655,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $86.96 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. Truist lifted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,427 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,593.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,653 shares in the company, valued at $10,167,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,485 in the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

