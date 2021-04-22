Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Gap Up to $31.93

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.93, but opened at $33.42. Insteel Industries shares last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 966 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $37,895.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at $953,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,546,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

