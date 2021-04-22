Insula 1-Day Volume Tops $69,117.00 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Insula has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. One Insula coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insula has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $69,117.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00075916 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003308 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Insula Coin Profile

ISLA is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,656 coins and its circulating supply is 950,132 coins. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

