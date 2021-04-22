InsurAce Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.66 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $48.66 million and approximately $9.58 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for $6.03 or 0.00011655 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00063941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.19 or 0.00282584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004092 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00027532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $510.31 or 0.00986443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.00685570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,918.17 or 1.00359788 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

