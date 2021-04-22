Insured Finance (INFI) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $876,392.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000634 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 49.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00064619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00269721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.23 or 0.01060624 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00025380 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.09 or 0.00685107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,042.22 or 1.00268638 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,236,097 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

