Insureum (ISR) Price Hits $0.0475 on Top Exchanges

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 53.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Insureum coin can now be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insureum has traded up 17% against the US dollar. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and $3.60 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00065599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00017868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00092550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.99 or 0.00674357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00049856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

