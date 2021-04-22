Integer (ITGR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Integer to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.80 million. On average, analysts expect Integer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ITGR stock opened at $93.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $96.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

