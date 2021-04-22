Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.95 billion.Intel also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a sell rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.64.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.57. 37,092,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,999,652. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $254.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

