Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.90 billion.Intel also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.64.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.57. 37,092,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,999,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

