Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Trading Up 8.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)’s stock price rose 8.2% during trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $80.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Inter Parfums traded as high as $75.72 and last traded at $75.72. Approximately 7 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 98,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.96.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $153,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $995,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.23.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

About Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

