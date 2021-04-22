Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IPPLF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

IPPLF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $14.24. 12,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,953. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.