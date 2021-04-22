Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICE opened at $119.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $87.04 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,331 shares of company stock worth $5,558,653. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

