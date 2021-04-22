Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.36. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $119.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $87.04 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,331 shares of company stock worth $5,558,653 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

